JI Hails PM's Denial To US For Using Pakistan's Airbases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :South Punjab Jamat-e-Islami Ameer Rao Muhammad Zafar Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision of not allowing United States to use Pakistan's airbases.

In a statement issued here, the JI leader termed it a courageous stand.

Similarly, he said, PM's remarks in favour of women veiling were also according to the teachings of islam.

Zafar Iqbal urged upon the government to take more steps in order to develop the country on pattern of 'State of Madinah'. He also stressed for further steps to address basic issues being faced by masses including poverty, inflation, unemployment, electricity loadshedding.

More Stories From Pakistan

