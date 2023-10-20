JI held rally to show solidarity with Palestinians

Jamaat-e-Islami Sukkur organized a solidarity rally after Juma prayer here on Friday, where local leaders showed their ardent solidarity for the oppressed Palestinians

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Jamaat-e-Islami Sukkur organized a solidarity rally after Juma prayer here on Friday, where local leaders showed their ardent solidarity for the oppressed Palestinians.

While addressing the rally, Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Sukkur, Hizibullah Jakhro condemned Israel for its actions in Palestine.

He accused Israel of committing war crimes, including genocide, against the Palestinian people.

The event featured speeches by prominent figures who voiced their concerns about the ongoing situation in the region.

The speakers also expressed disappointment with the Muslim world's leadership, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which they claimed had failed to address the issue effectively.

Prominent leaders and civil society attended the rally in large numbers to show their support for the Palestinian cause.