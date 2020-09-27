JI holds Karachi Rights rally

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Jamat-i-Islami on Sunday held a rally here calling for better facilities and environment for the residents and businesses of Karachi.

JI leadership also emphasized on more powerful and financially autonomous local government for Karachi, which is the economic hub of the country and also called "Mini Pakistan.

"The prominent speakers were JI's Central Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq,City President Hafiz Neem-ur-Rehman, Member of Sindh Assembly Syed Abdu-ur-Rasheed, former MNA, Muhammad Hussain Mehnati.