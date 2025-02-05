JI Holds March To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 08:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) organised a march here on Wednesday to mark Kashmir Day and express solidarity with Kashmiri people.
Central JI General Secretary Ameer-ul-Azeem led the march while District Ameer Mahboob-uz-Zaman Butt, Yasir Khara, Ajmal Badar and others were also present.
The march commenced from Chiniot Bazaar and the participants marched up to Kutchehry Bazaar Chowk.
They were holding banners and placards and chanting slogans against Indian cruelty and barbarism in the illegally occupied Kashmir valley.
Addressing the gathering, Ameer-ul-Azeem paid tribute to the Kashmiri leadership and people for their resilience in the face of Indian oppression. He said that Pakistani nation stands with Kashmir brethren in their struggle for freedom till the last drop of blood. He declared Kashmir’s independence a national agenda and that the nation would not tolerate any deviation from this cause.
