UrduPoint.com

JI Holds Protest Against Price-hike, Load-shedding

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 03:30 PM

JI holds protest against price-hike, load-shedding

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Jamat-e-Islami (JI) here on Monday staged a protest against recent price-hike of essential commodities and unannounced power load-shedding besides the shortage of flour in the province.

The protestors, led by General Secretary JI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Wase, blocked Khyber Road in front of the Provincial Assembly. They were holding placards inscribed with slogans against the high prices of flour.

Addressing the protestors, Abdul Waseh alleged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, and said that besides spending nine years in power, the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf is involved in money grabbing and inflicted massive losses to the provincial exchequer.

He termed the provincial government as responsible for the increasing price hike, adding that poor people are being humiliated in the name of providing subsidized flour.

He said that provision of basic amenities of life to people was the responsibility of the state and Jamat-e-Islami would fight for the rights of the masses.

Peshawar District Ameer JI, Baharullah Khan Advocate, JI Ameer for NA-31 Sirajuddin Qureshi and other leaders were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Provincial Assembly Road Price Money Government NA-31 Flour

Recent Stories

UN to support recovery, reconstruction in Pakistan ..

UN to support recovery, reconstruction in Pakistan after devastating floods: Ant ..

40 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of pleas against ECP over disqualific ..

LHC disposes of pleas against ECP over disqualification of Imran Khan

46 minutes ago
 TECNO Acknowledged as Global Top Brand by CES 2022 ..

TECNO Acknowledged as Global Top Brand by CES 2022-2023

1 hour ago
 BISP to release 1st installment to Kafaalat benefi ..

BISP to release 1st installment to Kafaalat beneficiaries today

2 hours ago
 Masood urges world to contribute to post flood rec ..

Masood urges world to contribute to post flood reconstruction

2 hours ago
 Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's a ..

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's airport

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.