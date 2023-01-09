JI holds protest against price-hike, load-shedding

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Jamat-e-Islami (JI) here on Monday staged a protest against recent price-hike of essential commodities and unannounced power load-shedding besides the shortage of flour in the province.

The protestors, led by General Secretary JI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Wase, blocked Khyber Road in front of the Provincial Assembly. They were holding placards inscribed with slogans against the high prices of flour.

Addressing the protestors, Abdul Waseh alleged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, and said that besides spending nine years in power, the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf is involved in money grabbing and inflicted massive losses to the provincial exchequer.

He termed the provincial government as responsible for the increasing price hike, adding that poor people are being humiliated in the name of providing subsidized flour.

He said that provision of basic amenities of life to people was the responsibility of the state and Jamat-e-Islami would fight for the rights of the masses.

Peshawar District Ameer JI, Baharullah Khan Advocate, JI Ameer for NA-31 Sirajuddin Qureshi and other leaders were present on the occasion.