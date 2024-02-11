JI Holds Protest Demos Against Election Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2024 | 11:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan on Sunday organized protest demonstrations in different areas of Karachi against election results and accused of changing of the results.
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi's Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman and other leaders led the protests at Shahrah-e-Faisal, Nazimabad, Korangi and other areas and demanded the issuance of election results as per the Form 45 issued to the contesting candidates by the presiding officers.
Addressing the protest demonstration at Star Gate, Hafiz Naeem accused the ROs of changing the results.
He demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan not notify official results of the polls held on February 08 before the counting of the votes as per Form 45 was not carried out by Returning officers.
Jamaat-e-Islami will approach the concerned judicial forums to get rectified results, he said and accused their candidates have being deliberately defeated in the elections by manipulating results.
Due to the protest sit-in, the traffic system remained affected in the areas of the protests and people were advised to take alternate routes.
