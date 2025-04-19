JI holds public gathering in solidarity with Gaza

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) A large public gathering was held in Multan under the leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman as part of the Gaza Solidarity March held, here on Friday.

Addressing the participants, Hafiz Naeem emphasized the unwavering support of the Muslim world for the people of Gaza, calling for unity and action against atrocities being committed in the Gaza.

He stated that the Palestinian cause was a matter of faith and humanity. “Gaza is in our hearts. This is not just a political issue it is tied to our belief. When children are killed and hospitals are bombed, silence is not an option,” he maintained.

Hafiz Naeem urged for a joint session of Muslim countries to issue a united statement to end atrocities in Gaza.

He also called for international delegations and humanitarian convoys to break the siege of Gaza.

He also announced a nationwide strike on April 26, aimed at showing solidarity with Palestinians and pressing for stronger action.

JI leaders from South Punjab including Syed Zeeshan Akhtar, Sohaib Ammar Siddiqui, Sheikh Usman Farooq, Sanaullah Sehrani, Azhar Khan Mughal and many others were also present during the rally.

The JI chief emphasized the need to educate every child about Palestine, stating, “It is our moral and religious responsibility to support the oppressed.”

He concluded by calling for an expansion of boycott campaigns, global awareness efforts, and a stronger stance in support of the Palestinian people.