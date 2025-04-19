JI Holds Public Gathering In Solidarity With Gaza
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 12:10 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) A large public gathering was held in Multan under the leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman as part of the Gaza Solidarity March held, here on Friday.
Addressing the participants, Hafiz Naeem emphasized the unwavering support of the Muslim world for the people of Gaza, calling for unity and action against atrocities being committed in the Gaza.
He stated that the Palestinian cause was a matter of faith and humanity. “Gaza is in our hearts. This is not just a political issue it is tied to our belief. When children are killed and hospitals are bombed, silence is not an option,” he maintained.
Hafiz Naeem urged for a joint session of Muslim countries to issue a united statement to end atrocities in Gaza.
He also called for international delegations and humanitarian convoys to break the siege of Gaza.
He also announced a nationwide strike on April 26, aimed at showing solidarity with Palestinians and pressing for stronger action.
JI leaders from South Punjab including Syed Zeeshan Akhtar, Sohaib Ammar Siddiqui, Sheikh Usman Farooq, Sanaullah Sehrani, Azhar Khan Mughal and many others were also present during the rally.
The JI chief emphasized the need to educate every child about Palestine, stating, “It is our moral and religious responsibility to support the oppressed.”
He concluded by calling for an expansion of boycott campaigns, global awareness efforts, and a stronger stance in support of the Palestinian people.
Recent Stories
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JI holds public gathering in solidarity with Gaza5 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast rain, thunderstorms in upper, central region:PMD35 minutes ago
-
Bilawal suggests employing biosaline agriculture to address canals issue54 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ meets delegations1 hour ago
-
IFAD Country Director highlights importance in investing KP youth upskilling, women empowerment1 hour ago
-
MCCI seeks more due assistance of government for revival of sick industrial units in AJK1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, Afghanistan hold key Talks on trade and repatriation2 hours ago
-
Thalassemia awareness seminar held at NICH2 hours ago
-
Div Commissioner Mirpurkhas calls for dedication in upcoming polio campaign2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's youth key stakeholders in Uraan project: Ahsan Iqbal2 hours ago
-
Stakeholders must play their role for polio eradication: CS2 hours ago
-
NDMA issues travel advisory as severe weather looms over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa2 hours ago