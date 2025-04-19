Open Menu

JI Holds Public Gathering In Solidarity With Gaza

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 12:10 AM

JI holds public gathering in solidarity with Gaza

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) A large public gathering was held in Multan under the leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman as part of the Gaza Solidarity March held, here on Friday.

Addressing the participants, Hafiz Naeem emphasized the unwavering support of the Muslim world for the people of Gaza, calling for unity and action against atrocities being committed in the Gaza.

He stated that the Palestinian cause was a matter of faith and humanity. “Gaza is in our hearts. This is not just a political issue it is tied to our belief. When children are killed and hospitals are bombed, silence is not an option,” he maintained.

Hafiz Naeem urged for a joint session of Muslim countries to issue a united statement to end atrocities in Gaza.

He also called for international delegations and humanitarian convoys to break the siege of Gaza.

He also announced a nationwide strike on April 26, aimed at showing solidarity with Palestinians and pressing for stronger action.

JI leaders from South Punjab including Syed Zeeshan Akhtar, Sohaib Ammar Siddiqui, Sheikh Usman Farooq, Sanaullah Sehrani, Azhar Khan Mughal and many others were also present during the rally.

The JI chief emphasized the need to educate every child about Palestine, stating, “It is our moral and religious responsibility to support the oppressed.”

He concluded by calling for an expansion of boycott campaigns, global awareness efforts, and a stronger stance in support of the Palestinian people.

Recent Stories

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husba ..

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid

2 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs

2 hours ago
 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s a ..

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..

4 hours ago
 Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab p ..

LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations

5 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 hours ago
Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA f ..

Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID

9 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

9 hours ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

9 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

11 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

11 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan