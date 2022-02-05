JI holds rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Islamabad Chapter Saturday held a rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) here in Sector G-9 Markaz (Karachi Company).

Addressing the rally, the JI leader Mian Muhammad Aslam said the Pakistani nation would continue its political, diplomatic and moral support of its Kashmiri brethren till the last breath of life.

He said Kashmiri should not feel themselves alone in their just struggle for self-determination as they were fighting for the completion of Pakistan.

He said almost 913 days had passed but the 8 million people of IIOJK were detained in the world's largest open air jail by the Indian occupational forces.

Meanwhile, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan said there was a dire need to launch an international campaign for the release of Kashmiri leaders and journalists illegally languishing in the Indian jails.

He also urged the government to get passed a resolution against India in the United Nations Security Council.