JI India raises concerns after visiting IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :A joint delegation of the Jamaat-e-Islami, India, and the civil society has raised concerns over the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir, and also the impact of communication clampdown on the Kashmiri people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the delegation visited Srinagar, Baramulla and Pulwama and met social activists, lawyers, representatives of NGOs and religious organisations.

"People are unable to contact loved ones even in emergencies. They find it difficult to call hospitals for medical emergencies," the JIH said in a statement. Patients undergoing dialysis were facing problems due to non-availability of local transport, it said and pointed to shortage of medicines.

The team has also raised mental health issues due to the blackout and its ripple effect. It also highlighted the issue of large-scale detentions. "The Public Safety Act (PSA) and police detentions are major concerns. No one has correct picture about the number of detentions," it said.

Ever since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, the Kashmir Valley has been under communication blackout.

The team, which visited the Valley from October 7 to 10, included S.R. Darapuri (retd. IG, UP Police), Malik Mohtashim Khan (JIH Secretary), Shweta Verma (child rights activist) and Mujtaba Farooq (Secretary General of the All India Muslim Majis Mushawarat).