JI Invites PSP Leaders To Participate In "Kashmir March"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :District Amir Jamat-e-Islami Hyderabad Hafiz Tahir Majeed Rajput Thursday visited Pakistan house and extended invitation to leadership of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) to participate in Kashmir March to be held on October 13 in Hyderabad

The Jamat-e-Islami's district Amir called on divisional president PSP Hyderabad Nadeem Qazi and other members of the divisional committee and invited them to participate in Kashmir March to be led by Amir Jamat e Islami Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq.