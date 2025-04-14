Open Menu

JI, JUI Hold Separate Rallies In Solidarity With People Of Gaza

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 12:40 AM

JI, JUI hold separate rallies in solidarity with people of Gaza

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan and Jamiat Ulema e islam JUI (F) organized separate rallies and public meetings to show solidarity with people of Gaza here on Sunday evening.

JI Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman led the rally of Jamaat e Islami at Shahrae Faisal while JUI lesderdhip led the rally at Shahrae Quaideen.

Emir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman announced nationwide strike on April 22 in solidarity with people of Palestine against Gaza carnage.

Addressing a rally, Hafiz Naeem said Israel was commiting genocide against Palestinian people of Gaza.

A large number of people attended the rally which converted into a big public meeting at main Shahrae Faisal.

The participants of the rally raised slogans in favour of People of Gaza and demanded of the world community to raise voice for oppressed people of Palestine.

The leaders addressed the rally and condemned inhuman acts of Israel.

Meanwhile JUI (F) also organized a separate public meeting at Shahrae Quaideen to show solidarity with people of Gaza.

JUI leadership of addressed the public gathering and raise voice against inhuman acts of Israel.

