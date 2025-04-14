JI, JUI Hold Separate Rallies In Solidarity With People Of Gaza
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 12:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan and Jamiat Ulema e islam JUI (F) organized separate rallies and public meetings to show solidarity with people of Gaza here on Sunday evening.
JI Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman led the rally of Jamaat e Islami at Shahrae Faisal while JUI lesderdhip led the rally at Shahrae Quaideen.
Emir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman announced nationwide strike on April 22 in solidarity with people of Palestine against Gaza carnage.
Addressing a rally, Hafiz Naeem said Israel was commiting genocide against Palestinian people of Gaza.
A large number of people attended the rally which converted into a big public meeting at main Shahrae Faisal.
The participants of the rally raised slogans in favour of People of Gaza and demanded of the world community to raise voice for oppressed people of Palestine.
The leaders addressed the rally and condemned inhuman acts of Israel.
Meanwhile JUI (F) also organized a separate public meeting at Shahrae Quaideen to show solidarity with people of Gaza.
JUI leadership of addressed the public gathering and raise voice against inhuman acts of Israel.
Recent Stories
Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JI, JUI hold separate rallies in solidarity with people of Gaza6 minutes ago
-
Delegation of US congress calls on Ayaz Sadiq1 hour ago
-
Pakistani overseas’ delegation visits Lok Virsa1 hour ago
-
DPM, Omani FM discuss regional peace, security1 hour ago
-
PTI negative politics hinders national's progress: Rana Ihsaan2 hours ago
-
Secretary stresses for timely completion of development projects2 hours ago
-
Zia Lanjar laud President Asif Ali Zardari , Bilawal Bhutto i for bringing political in country2 hours ago
-
Court remands 2 supporters of MQM-L to jail custody as 8 more supporters rounded up2 hours ago
-
Pink-Moon to be visible tonight across Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Prof Khurshid Ahmad passes away in UK at 932 hours ago
-
90,000 Pilgrims to depart under Road to Makkah Project: COO2 hours ago
-
Pakistan sees economic revival under Nawaz Sharif's leadership: Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh2 hours ago