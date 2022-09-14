UrduPoint.com

JI Karachi Chief Visits Flood-affected Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2022 | 12:29 AM

JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman visited Thatta, Makli, Jhark and adjacent flood-affected areas to review relief and rehabilitation activities being carried out by his party and its welfare wing Al-Khidmat.

He met the flood victims in the camps of Al-Khidmat, reviewed the relief activities and other facilities being provided to them, said a news release on Tuesday.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman visited Turkish Colony, Noor Foundation school and other places. He also met the flood victims at Ghulamullah Bypass Roundabout.

On the occasion he was accompanied by other leaders of JI.

