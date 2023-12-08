JI kicks off election campaign in KP

Ameer of Jamaat Islami (JI) Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Khan here on Friday said that his party had started election campaign in the province where the party workers were being mobilized for polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Ameer of Jamaat Islami (JI) Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Khan here on Friday said that his party had started election campaign in the province where the party workers were being mobilized for polls.

Addressing a seminar at Peshawar Pess Club, he said that the election campaign would continue till February 08, 2024.

He said that JI would fully participate in the election and would field candidates on all Constituencies in KP.

Ibrahim Khan said that Peshawar would be made again the city of flowers. He said that the problems of people would be addressed and their sense of deprivation to be removed.

Ibrahim Khan urged the party leaders and workers to unite for election and inform the public about the party's manifesto.

