JI Ladies Wing held a rally to show solidarity with Palestinians

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Jammat-e-Islami (JI), Ladies Wing here on Wednesday held a rally to show solidarity with Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The rally commenced from Bander, which passed different roads culminated at the Sukkur Press Club.

JI Ladies Wing leaders speaking on the occasion, said that the people of Palestine and IIOJK stood on the right path. They said that human rights were being violated by Israel in Palestine adding that the oppressed Palestinians were being brutally martyred by Israeli forces.

The speakers said that Israel was targeting women and children.