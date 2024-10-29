JI Launches Massive Membership Drive In Federal Capital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 11:27 PM
Jamaat-e-Islami Islamabad has launched a major membership drive, with thousands joining and expressing confidence in the party leadership
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Jamaat-e-Islami Islamabad has launched a major membership drive, with thousands joining and expressing confidence in the party leadership.
This membership drive is a significant move by Jamaat-e-Islami Islamabad to expand its presence and engage with the community.
Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan’s Naib Ameer, Mian Muhammad Aslam, and Islamabad Ameer, Nasrullah Randhawa, toured multiple union councils to inaugurate membership camps, aiming to expand the party’s outreach and strengthen its presence in the capital territory.
By launching membership camps, Jamaat-e-Islami aims to build a stronger connection with the community, address local issues, and promote its vision for a better Islamabad.
Across the district's union councils, numerous Jamaat-e-Islami workers are setting up membership camps outside homes, markets, and mosques, inviting citizens to join. Thousands in the city have voluntarily joined, showing full confidence in the party's leadership.
Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Naib Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam, Islamabad Ameer Nasrullah Randhawa, Malik Abdul Aziz, along with Zonal and Union Council Nazimeen, are visiting various areas as part of the membership drive.
