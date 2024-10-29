Open Menu

JI Launches Massive Membership Drive In Federal Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 11:27 PM

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

Jamaat-e-Islami Islamabad has launched a major membership drive, with thousands joining and expressing confidence in the party leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Jamaat-e-Islami Islamabad has launched a major membership drive, with thousands joining and expressing confidence in the party leadership.

This membership drive is a significant move by Jamaat-e-Islami Islamabad to expand its presence and engage with the community.

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan’s Naib Ameer, Mian Muhammad Aslam, and Islamabad Ameer, Nasrullah Randhawa, toured multiple union councils to inaugurate membership camps, aiming to expand the party’s outreach and strengthen its presence in the capital territory.

By launching membership camps, Jamaat-e-Islami aims to build a stronger connection with the community, address local issues, and promote its vision for a better Islamabad.

Across the district's union councils, numerous Jamaat-e-Islami workers are setting up membership camps outside homes, markets, and mosques, inviting citizens to join. Thousands in the city have voluntarily joined, showing full confidence in the party's leadership.

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Naib Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam, Islamabad Ameer Nasrullah Randhawa, Malik Abdul Aziz, along with Zonal and Union Council Nazimeen, are visiting various areas as part of the membership drive.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Market

Recent Stories

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

5 minutes ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

5 minutes ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

5 minutes ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

16 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciate ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates KSA’s support for economic ..

17 minutes ago
PM congratulates newly elected SCBA President Rauf ..

PM congratulates newly elected SCBA President Rauf Atta, office bearers

17 minutes ago
 Israel-UN relations in free-fall

Israel-UN relations in free-fall

16 minutes ago
 Govt policies bringing political, economic stabili ..

Govt policies bringing political, economic stability in Pakistan: Talal

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Speci ..

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqba ..

2 hours ago
 Russian defence ministry says held fresh nuclear d ..

Russian defence ministry says held fresh nuclear drills

2 hours ago
 Mideast at 'most dangerous juncture' in decades: U ..

Mideast at 'most dangerous juncture' in decades: UN official

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan