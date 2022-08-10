JI leader appreciates journalist community

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The Deputy Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan for South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akthar has said that journalist community had been playing remarkable role for development of society.

In a press release issued here, he said that journalists always played role of eyes and ears of a society.

He, however, said that journalists were not provided due facilities from the certain quarters. Akhtar said that as a part of a society, journalist community deserved relief and cooperation from the government.

He urged the Punjab government to provide land for building a journalist colony in Bahawalpur as the journalists of Bahawalpur region could not get their colony so far like that of Lahore, Multan and other cities.