UrduPoint.com

JI Leader Appreciates Journalist Community

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2022 | 01:00 PM

JI leader appreciates journalist community

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The Deputy Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan for South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akthar has said that journalist community had been playing remarkable role for development of society.

In a press release issued here, he said that journalists always played role of eyes and ears of a society.

He, however, said that journalists were not provided due facilities from the certain quarters. Akhtar said that as a part of a society, journalist community deserved relief and cooperation from the government.

He urged the Punjab government to provide land for building a journalist colony in Bahawalpur as the journalists of Bahawalpur region could not get their colony so far like that of Lahore, Multan and other cities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Government Of Punjab Punjab Bahawalpur From Government

Recent Stories

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSU ..

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSUMMER

48 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

1 day ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.