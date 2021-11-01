UrduPoint.com

JI Leader Calls For Following Teachings Of The Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H)

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:52 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was beacon of light for every walk of life and we need to follow his teachings

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :

The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a conference held to shed light on various aspects of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Speaking on the occasion, the JI leader called for the need to follow the foot-steps of the holy prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) to ensure lasting peace and progress of the country.

