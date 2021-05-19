UrduPoint.com
JI Leader Condemns Illegal Israelis Siege Of Palestinian Territory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 02:43 PM

JI leader condemns illegal Israelis siege of Palestinian territory

Provincial Leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and former Member Provincial Assembly Haji Atiq-ur-Rehman has strongly condemned the Israeli aggression on Palestine and said that now the Islamic world should unite against illegal Israelis siege of Palestinian territory, establishment of self-proclaimed government

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) ::Provincial Leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and former Member Provincial Assembly Haji Atiq-ur-Rehman has strongly condemned the Israeli aggression on Palestine and said that now the Islamic world should unite against illegal Israelis siege of Palestinian territory, establishment of self-proclaimed government.

There is a need for strategic action against Israel, he said, adding, "Some western countries are backing Israel's establishment of a self-proclaimed government, which is unacceptable,." according to a press released issued here.

He said that Israel can never be a friend or benefactor of the Muslims. The Israelis occupied the land of Palestine and established a self-styled government, which is unacceptable and intolerable.

He appealed to all Islamic rulers to support the Palestinian Muslims and raise their voices against the Israelis at every forum.

