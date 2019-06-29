JI leader Hafiz Suleman house targeted in firing at Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

Home of JI central leader Hafiz Suleman in the area of Iqbal Town here has been attacked by some unknown armed persons

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) Home of JI central leader Hafiz Suleman in the area of Iqbal Town here has been attacked by some unknown armed persons.According to JI Spokesperson some unknown persons riding on motorcycle fired upon home of Hafiz Suleman and fled.

JI Spokesperson further said that no loss to life has been caused in firing incident.

A meeting was being held in the home on conflict among Students organizations in the house at the time of firing.