UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JI Leader Hafiz Suleman House Targeted In Firing At Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 01:57 PM

JI leader Hafiz Suleman house targeted in firing at Lahore

Home of JI central leader Hafiz Suleman in the area of Iqbal Town here has been attacked by some unknown armed persons

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) Home of JI central leader Hafiz Suleman in the area of Iqbal Town here has been attacked by some unknown armed persons.According to JI Spokesperson some unknown persons riding on motorcycle fired upon home of Hafiz Suleman and fled.

JI Spokesperson further said that no loss to life has been caused in firing incident.

A meeting was being held in the home on conflict among Students organizations in the house at the time of firing.

Related Topics

Firing

Recent Stories

Tahir Ashrafi challenges Fawad Chaudhry for ‘Mau ..

6 minutes ago

16 farmers held over water theft in Faisalabad `

4 minutes ago

Unlawful slaughter houses sealed in Multan

17 minutes ago

Russia, US in Dialogue on Syria, Fight Against Ter ..

17 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in accident in Faisalabad `

17 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) shutdow ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.