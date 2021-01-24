JI leader lauds performance of the parliamentarian

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Central General Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Ms. Durdana Siddiqui appreciated the performance of the Parliamentarian, Ms. Humera Khatoon.

According to a press release issued by JI Bahawalpur office here, Ms.

Siddiqui said that Member, Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa Assembly, Humera Khatoon played a significant role in legislation in the provincial assembly. "Credit goes to Ms. Khatoon for tabling resolutions in the assembly on very important issues," she said.

She said that during last year of 2020, Ms. Khatoon presented eight resolutions as well as eight notices besides raising 29 questions over important issues. She said that JI had been encouraging women to play their vital role in mainstream politics.