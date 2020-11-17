UrduPoint.com
JI Leader Shaikh Shoukat Ali Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

JI leader Shaikh Shoukat Ali passes away due to COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Jamat-e-Islami senior leader and former district Amir Shaikh Shoukat Ali passed away due to COVID-19 here at Civil Hospital on Tuesday. He was 80.

According to party sources, Shaikh Shoukat Ali was admitted in High Dependency Unit (HDU) of civil hospital Hyderabad two weeks ago after he was tested positive for COVID-19 but could not survived.

Late Shaikh Shoukat left behind three sons, two daughters and a widow to mourn his death.

The funeral prayers will be offered at Jamia Mazahirul Uloom Latifabad unit 09 after Asar prayer.

