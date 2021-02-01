JI leader suggests diplomatic emergency to highlight Kashmir issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :General Secretary of Jamat-e-Islami South Punjab Suhaib Ammar Siddique stressed need for ensuring practical steps to support Kashmiris in their right of self-determination.

While talking to APP here on Monday, the JI leader remarked that the government should announce "diplomatic emergency" to highlight the issue at international forum. Similarly, the government should also improve policy on Kashmir issue. Instead of symbolic measures which include holding rallies and seminars, the government should take up the issue at global level with effective approach.

He stressed the need for prioritizing the Kashmir issue as it was best way to express solidarity with innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Suhaib stated that Kashmiris would surely succeed in their struggle for freedom. He, however, urged upon United Nations to take immediate notice of Indian forces atrocities on the innocent people of IIOJK.