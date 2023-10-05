Open Menu

JI Leader Supports Action Against Electricity Thieves

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2023 | 05:00 PM

JI leader supports action against electricity thieves

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Inayatullah Khan has expressed full support for government actions against electricity thieves and defaulters.

Addressing a press conference, he voiced reservations about the crackdown on non-custom paid vehicles in the Malakand division, adding the need for uniform actions throughout the province.

Inayatullah called for effective measures against smuggling and proposed a ten-year tax exemption for Malakand.

He highlighted that Malakand Division's revenue comes from forests, tourism, and minerals, asserting that the people are not prepared for any new taxes.

He warned of resistance if action is taken against non-custom paid vehicles in Malakand Division, stating that such actions should be within the mandate of an elected government, not a caretaker one.

Related Topics

Electricity Vehicles Malakand From Government

Recent Stories

PITB organizes training sessions on Irrigation Rev ..

PITB organizes training sessions on Irrigation Revenue Collection System and App ..

3 minutes ago
 CBUAE hosts roundtable with banks and insurance co ..

CBUAE hosts roundtable with banks and insurance companies to advance sustainabil ..

47 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure highlights U ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure highlights UAE’s approach to engage yout ..

48 minutes ago
 Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 202 ..

Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 announces &#039;Congress You ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congr ..

Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congress demonstrates its role in p ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to ..

ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to minimise emissions

2 hours ago
Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted ..

Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted against any particular nationa ..

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first agains ..

World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first against England

3 hours ago
 French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable e ..

French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable energy path at ADIPEC 2023

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Ze ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Zealand

4 hours ago
 Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainab ..

Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainable aviation fuel industry in U ..

4 hours ago
 Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abd ..

Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abdullah bin Zayed pays tribute o ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan