JI leader supports action against electricity thieves

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Inayatullah Khan has expressed full support for government actions against electricity thieves and defaulters.

Addressing a press conference, he voiced reservations about the crackdown on non-custom paid vehicles in the Malakand division, adding the need for uniform actions throughout the province.

Inayatullah called for effective measures against smuggling and proposed a ten-year tax exemption for Malakand.

He highlighted that Malakand Division's revenue comes from forests, tourism, and minerals, asserting that the people are not prepared for any new taxes.

He warned of resistance if action is taken against non-custom paid vehicles in Malakand Division, stating that such actions should be within the mandate of an elected government, not a caretaker one.