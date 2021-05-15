UrduPoint.com
JI Leaders Celebrate Eidul Fitr In Solidarity With Palestinians

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 08:40 PM

JI leaders celebrate Eidul Fitr in solidarity with Palestinians

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leaders Asadullah Bhutto, Rashid Naseem, Muhammad Hussain Mehnati, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and others celebrated Eidul-Fitr in solidarity with the people of Palestine at Idara Noor-e-Haq here.

The JI workers, political and social activists and people from other walks of life visited the JI headquarters to exchange greetings with the JI leaders, said a statement on Saturday.

They have called upon their fellow citizens to keep their Palestinian brothers and sisters remember in their prayers.

More Stories From Pakistan

