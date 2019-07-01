(@FahadShabbir)

Jamaat-e-Islami Bahawalpur leaders have strongly condemned incident of firing on the house of JI leader, Hafiz Salman Butt in Lahore

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Bahawalpur leaders have strongly condemned incident of firing on the house of JI leader, Hafiz Salman Butt in Lahore.

In a press release issued here, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Bahawalpur district, Syed Zeeshan Akhar and Ameer of JI Bahawalpur City, Prof.

Saeed Ahmed said that they strongly condemned incident of firing on the house of JI senior leader, Hafiz Salman Butt in Lahore. They demanded of the provincial government to conduct investigation into the incident. "Punjab government and Inspector General Police Punjab should conduct inquiry into the incident," he said.

They said that the department concerned should ensure arrest of culprits involved in the incident.