UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JI Leaders Condemn Firing On Butt's House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:15 PM

JI leaders condemn firing on Butt's house

Jamaat-e-Islami Bahawalpur leaders have strongly condemned incident of firing on the house of JI leader, Hafiz Salman Butt in Lahore

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Bahawalpur leaders have strongly condemned incident of firing on the house of JI leader, Hafiz Salman Butt in Lahore.

In a press release issued here, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Bahawalpur district, Syed Zeeshan Akhar and Ameer of JI Bahawalpur City, Prof.

Saeed Ahmed said that they strongly condemned incident of firing on the house of JI senior leader, Hafiz Salman Butt in Lahore. They demanded of the provincial government to conduct investigation into the incident. "Punjab government and Inspector General Police Punjab should conduct inquiry into the incident," he said.

They said that the department concerned should ensure arrest of culprits involved in the incident.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Bahawalpur Government

Recent Stories

Govt to issue license to social media tour operato ..

2 minutes ago

UVAS wins Rs 300m Canadian funding to develop alte ..

8 minutes ago

A significant majority of Pakistanis (65%) report ..

8 minutes ago

Shabwa district sees opening of new solar-powered ..

16 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh visits headquarters of Arabian Radi ..

31 minutes ago

Tolerance Bulletin: UAE entrenched its stature as ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.