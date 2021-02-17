JI leaders condole death of Sajjad Niazi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Jamaat e Islami (JI) Punjab chapter leaders condoled the death of senior party worker Sajjad Ahmad Niazi and expressed grief over his death.

JI leaders, including Punjab Central Chapter Ameer Javed Kasuri, Naib Ameer Bilal Qudrat Butt and Lahore Ameer Zikrullah Mujahid, in a condolence message issued here on Wednesday, paidtributes to Sajjad Niazi for his services to the party.

They prayed to Allah, The Almighty, to grantpeace to the departed soul and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.