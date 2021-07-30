UrduPoint.com

JI Legislator For Referring Matter Of Screening Of PMS Candidates To Standing Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 09:50 PM

JI legislator for referring matter of screening of PMS candidates to Standing Committee

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday referred the Calling Attention of Jamaat Islami legislator regarding screening of applicants of Provincial Management Service (PMS) and refer it to the concerned Standing Committee for consideration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday referred the Calling Attention of Jamaat Islami legislator regarding screening of applicants of Provincial Management Service (PMS) and refer it to the concerned Standing Committee for consideration.

JI legislator, Inayat Ullah Khan through his Calling Attention Notice said, screening policy of Public Service Commission has increased distress among the applicants. He said that the applicants had raised their doubts and concerns as the screening policy was considered decreasing chances of fair competition.

Inayat Ullah said that aspirants who secured 40 percent marks should be included in screening. He demanded that Calling Attention Notice should be referred to concerned Standing Committee for proper discussion and deliberation.

Khushdil Khan of Awami National Party also supported the stance of Inayat Ullah.

Minister for Local Government, Akbar Ayub said that the matter could be considered if other provinces had adopted different policy regarding screening of candidates.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Government

Recent Stories

Vaccination drive in Sabzi Mandi; 343 traders rece ..

Vaccination drive in Sabzi Mandi; 343 traders receive COVID jabs

51 seconds ago
 Sindh High Court rejects appeal to lower MDCAT pas ..

Sindh High Court rejects appeal to lower MDCAT passing marks: PMC

53 seconds ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian MEA Spokesperson's remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian MEA Spokesperson's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir

54 seconds ago
 Rain Emergency declared to cope with any flood-lik ..

Rain Emergency declared to cope with any flood-like situation

10 minutes ago
 Cultural Landmarks in UK Under Threat of Losing Wo ..

Cultural Landmarks in UK Under Threat of Losing World Heritage Status - UNESCO

10 minutes ago
 NASA Says Starliner Was Ready for Friday Launch, B ..

NASA Says Starliner Was Ready for Friday Launch, But Will Take Time to Check Nau ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.