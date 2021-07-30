JI legislator for referring matter of screening of PMS candidates to Standing Committee

(@FahadShabbir)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday referred the Calling Attention of Jamaat Islami legislator regarding screening of applicants of Provincial Management Service (PMS) and refer it to the concerned Standing Committee for consideration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday referred the Calling Attention of Jamaat Islami legislator regarding screening of applicants of Provincial Management Service (PMS) and refer it to the concerned Standing Committee for consideration.

JI legislator, Inayat Ullah Khan through his Calling Attention Notice said, screening policy of Public Service Commission has increased distress among the applicants. He said that the applicants had raised their doubts and concerns as the screening policy was considered decreasing chances of fair competition.

Inayat Ullah said that aspirants who secured 40 percent marks should be included in screening. He demanded that Calling Attention Notice should be referred to concerned Standing Committee for proper discussion and deliberation.

Khushdil Khan of Awami National Party also supported the stance of Inayat Ullah.

Minister for Local Government, Akbar Ayub said that the matter could be considered if other provinces had adopted different policy regarding screening of candidates.