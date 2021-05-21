JI marks Palestine solidarity day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Thousands attended the Labbaik Al-Quds Marches held in all major cities and town of Pakistan on Friday on the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Emir Sirajul Haq, expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine who have been writing the history of bravery with their blood.

Holding Palestinian flags and banners condemning the Israeli atrocities against unarmed people of Gaza, people from all walks of life including children and women demanded the world powers to take solid stand on Palestine cause.

According to JI spokesman, party Emir Sirajul Haq addressed participants of Million March at Islamabad's D-chowk, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim led a rally in front of Mansoora, Lahore while JI Deputy Emir Liaqat Baloch spoke to a big gathering in Gujranwala. Rallies were taken out in Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi and other cities under the banner of JI.

JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem addressing a gathering near party headquarters Mansoorah, expressed gratitude over the large attendance which, he said, was proof of Pakistani people unwavering love with their Palestinian brothers and sisters. He vowed to continue struggle for Palestine and Kashmir cause until the people there got liberation from Israeli and Indian occupation. He announced the millions marches in support of Palestine would be held in Karachi and Peshawar on May 23 and May 30 respectively. He also appealed to the people to donate generously in Palestine Relief Fund established by the JI's charity al-Khidmat Foundation. He said he believed the dawn of freedom will soon rise on Masjid-e-Aqsa and Al-Quds and the sacrifices of people of Kashmir would also bear fruit in near future.