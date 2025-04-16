Open Menu

JI Meeting Held To Observe "International Day Of Solidarity With The Oppressed Palestinians"

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM

JI meeting held to observe "International Day of Solidarity with the Oppressed Palestinians"

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The high-level district council meeting of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Mirpurkhas, was held on Wednesday to discuss arrangements to observe "International Day of Solidarity with the Oppressed Palestinians" on April 22.

The meeting was held under chairmanship of Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas district Hafiz Salman Khalid, said a press release issued here.

The meeting was attended by the JI heads from Mirpurkhas, Jhudo, Digri, Tando Jan Muhammad and other cities of the district .

In the meeting, on the appeal of Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman Khan, the effective and historic protest would be organized to highlight Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian in Gaza.

