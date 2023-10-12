Open Menu

JI Moves Petition To SC Against Taxes In Electricity Bills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2023 | 05:20 PM

JI moves petition to SC against taxes in electricity bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) A petition had been moved by Jamaat-e-Islami to Supreme Court on Thursday against addition of extra taxes in electricity bills.

The petitioner had named National Electricity Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and other stakeholders in the case.

It said that electricity tariff could not be fixed against the NEPRA Act and it was the responsibility of authorities to provide electricity to the users against cheaper rates.

The petitioner said that the top court could take notice on this matter of public interest.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Electricity Nepra Top Court

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches shingles vaccine under adult vaccin ..

MoHAP launches shingles vaccine under adult vaccination programme

36 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre launches pilot phase o ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches pilot phase of automated rapid transit proj ..

36 minutes ago
 UN experts deplore Gaza airstrikes as death toll r ..

UN experts deplore Gaza airstrikes as death toll rises amid Israeli blockade

37 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 2023

1 hour ago
 Dubai Internet City announces its participation in ..

Dubai Internet City announces its participation in GITEX Global 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Speaker of Turkmen Parliament

UAE Ambassador meets Speaker of Turkmen Parliament

1 hour ago
UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional develo ..

UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional developments and civilian protection ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work mechanisms , improving servic ..

2 hours ago
 ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elect ..

ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elections

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of ..

Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of controlled medicines unified e ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in Ind ..

Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in India

3 hours ago
 Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter ..

Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter with India

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan