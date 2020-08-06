JI Multan chapter for more steps for independence in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

Ameer Jamat Islami Multan Dr Safdar Hashmi Wednesday said that Pakistan shared ideology with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Similarly, the country has geographical linkages with the valley. All rivers of Pakistan emerged from the IIOJK," he added. He said this while addressing huge rally in support of innocent Kashmiri people who were faced with brutalities by cruel Indian forces.

Dr Hashmi also urged upon incumbent government to take practical steps for ensuring independence to the people of IIOJK.

He added that the whole nation would be standing by the government in its practical efforts against the Indian cruelties in the held valley.

JI Ameer Multan Dr Safdar Hashmi also paid tributes to great leader Syed Ali Gilani for continuing movement for right of self determination. Similarly, Burhan Wani's struggle gave new height to independence struggle in the valley.