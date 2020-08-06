UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JI Multan Chapter For More Steps For Independence In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:17 AM

JI Multan chapter for more steps for independence in IIOJK

Ameer Jamat Islami Multan Dr Safdar Hashmi Wednesday said that Pakistan shared ideology with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Ameer Jamat Islami Multan Dr Safdar Hashmi Wednesday said that Pakistan shared ideology with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Similarly, the country has geographical linkages with the valley. All rivers of Pakistan emerged from the IIOJK," he added. He said this while addressing huge rally in support of innocent Kashmiri people who were faced with brutalities by cruel Indian forces.

Dr Hashmi also urged upon incumbent government to take practical steps for ensuring independence to the people of IIOJK.

He added that the whole nation would be standing by the government in its practical efforts against the Indian cruelties in the held valley.

JI Ameer Multan Dr Safdar Hashmi also paid tributes to great leader Syed Ali Gilani for continuing movement for right of self determination. Similarly, Burhan Wani's struggle gave new height to independence struggle in the valley.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Multan Jammu Independence All From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

22 minutes ago

Ministry of Health hosts world’s first Phase III ..

1 hour ago

Massive Fire in UAE Market Taken Under Control, No ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

1 hour ago

US' Pressure on TikTok, Chinese Tech Firms Underst ..

6 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.