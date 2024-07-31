JI Multan condemns arrest of political workers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Multan Dr Safdar Hashmi condemned arrest of political workers of Jamat-e-Islami.

While holding press conference, Dr Safdar Hashmi stated that JI was holding sit in against inflation.

He added that inflation was common problem of every Pakistani. The ongoing sit in protest was not against any party or government but to secure public rights.

He stated that over Rs 6000 billions were given to IPPs.

He termed the agreements as unfair and called for revisiting it as early as possible.

He stated that JI sit in would continue the protest till acceptance of the demands.

Dr Hashmi added that the sit in protest could be expand to district level. On this occasion, JI Kissan leader Shehzada Babir Man, Ali Asghar Saleemi, and some other leaders were also present.