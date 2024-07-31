Open Menu

JI Multan Condemns Arrest Of Political Workers

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 03:50 PM

JI Multan condemns arrest of political workers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Multan Dr Safdar Hashmi condemned arrest of political workers of Jamat-e-Islami.

While holding press conference, Dr Safdar Hashmi stated that JI was holding sit in against inflation.

He added that inflation was common problem of every Pakistani. The ongoing sit in protest was not against any party or government but to secure public rights.

He stated that over Rs 6000 billions were given to IPPs.

He termed the agreements as unfair and called for revisiting it as early as possible.

He stated that JI sit in would continue the protest till acceptance of the demands.

Dr Hashmi added that the sit in protest could be expand to district level. On this occasion, JI Kissan leader Shehzada Babir Man, Ali Asghar Saleemi, and some other leaders were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Protest Sit In Protest Man Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

1 hour ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

10 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

10 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

10 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

10 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

10 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

10 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

10 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

11 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan