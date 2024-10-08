Open Menu

JI Observed Palestine Solidarity Day

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 12:00 AM

JI observed Palestine Solidarity day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) On the appeal of Amir Jamaat-e-Islami(JI) Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman Palestine Solidarity Day was celebrated across the country here on Monday.

According to press release, Hafiz Naeem ur Rahman led the march in Islamabad while thousands of people participated in the rallies held in different cities on the completion of one year of Israeli aggression and terrorism in Gaza.

Speaking to the participants of the rally in Islamabad, Hafiz Naeem said that the “Tofan Al-Aqsa” operation had been completed on October 7 after one year and except few countries that recognized Israel, all nations were raising voices against Israeli atrocities.

He condemned the role of the United States for supporting Israel and said people from all walks of life denounced Israeli violence across Pakistan.

Hafiz Naeem added that JI had contacted the government and opposition parties on the issue and govt had convened an all-party conference at JI's request.

He said that Israel was working on a plan to avenge its nose-cutting defeat and further its expansionist initiatives.

Hamas carried out the al-Aqsa storm operation because Palestine had been turned into a prison, economic development was blocked for Palestinians and people were imprisoned.

He demanded the government to convene a summit of Islamic countries on Palestine issues as the world was on the brink of a world war, Iran was being dragged into this war and Lebanon had also been attacked.

Hafiz Naeem urged the Muslims to set aside their differences as Israel bombed Lebanon without distinction between Shia and Sunni Muslims.

Amir JI, Islamabad chapter Mian Muhammad Aslam, Nasrullah Randhawa and Kashif Chaudhry also spoke.

A large number of men, women and children participated in the march.

Meanwhile, Secretary General Amirul Azim, Deputy Amir Dr Usama Razi, Adviser Amir Jamaat Dr Farid Ahmed Paracha, Amir Jamaat Central Muhammad Javed Kasuri, Secretary General Women's Circle Dr Humira Tariq, Deputy Secretary General Women's Circle Dr. Samiha Raheel Qazi, participated in the Palestine solidarity march at Multan Road.

The participants were carrying banners and shouted slogans against Israeli terrorist’s attacks on innocent Palestinians.

Deputy Amir JI Liaquat Baloch led and addressed the demonstration in Rawalpindi while JI also organised rallies at all provincial and district headquarters.

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Punjab South Rao Muhammad Zafar addressed the demonstration in Multan, Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh Muhammad Hussain Jagadi, MPA Muhammad Farooq Farhan spoke in Karachi, Jamaat-e-Islami Baluchistan Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi addressed in Quetta.

Demonstrations were also held in Toba Tek Singh and Sialkot.General Secretary JI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Wasi led the demonstration in Char Sada while marches were also held in Dir, Dera Ismail Khan ,Shangla, Malakand and Mardan to express solidarity with the Palestinians.

More Stories From Pakistan