UrduPoint.com

JI Offers Funeral Prayer In Absentia Of Late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:41 PM

JI offers funeral prayer in absentia of late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

Jamaat-e-Islami Faisalabad chapter offered funeral prayer in absentia for nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan outside Chiniot bazaar here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Faisalabad chapter offered funeral prayer in absentia for nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan outside Chiniot bazaar here on Tuesday.

District Ameer Prof Mahboob ul Zaman Butt led the prayer.

A large number of party workers and scores of people from all walks of life offered the prayer.

District Ameer Prof Mehboob ul Zaman Butt paid rich tribute to the great scientist Dr AbdulQadeer Khan. He expressed grief on the demise of great nuclear scientist.

He said that it was the late Dr Abdul Qadeer who made Pakistan a nuclear power.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Nuclear Chiniot Prayer All From

Recent Stories

DC chairs meeting on issues of family planning

DC chairs meeting on issues of family planning

48 seconds ago
 13 vehicles impounded, over SOPs violations

13 vehicles impounded, over SOPs violations

52 seconds ago
 US, G20 Leaders Pledge to Give Humanitarian Aid Di ..

US, G20 Leaders Pledge to Give Humanitarian Aid Directly to Afghan People - Whit ..

3 minutes ago
 US Submarine Incident Might Prompt China to Boost ..

US Submarine Incident Might Prompt China to Boost Patrols in Indo-Pacific - Expe ..

3 minutes ago
 Merkel After G20 Talks on Afghanistan: Recognition ..

Merkel After G20 Talks on Afghanistan: Recognition of Taliban Not on Agenda

3 minutes ago
 All educational institutes resumes regular academi ..

All educational institutes resumes regular academic activities across Sukkur

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.