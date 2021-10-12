JI offers funeral prayer in absentia of late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

Jamaat-e-Islami Faisalabad chapter offered funeral prayer in absentia for nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan outside Chiniot bazaar here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Faisalabad chapter offered funeral prayer in absentia for nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan outside Chiniot bazaar here on Tuesday.

District Ameer Prof Mahboob ul Zaman Butt led the prayer.

A large number of party workers and scores of people from all walks of life offered the prayer.

District Ameer Prof Mehboob ul Zaman Butt paid rich tribute to the great scientist Dr AbdulQadeer Khan. He expressed grief on the demise of great nuclear scientist.

He said that it was the late Dr Abdul Qadeer who made Pakistan a nuclear power.