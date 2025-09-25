Open Menu

JI Offers Relief Goods To Flood Hit Families

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 06:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Jamaat-e-Islami South Punjab Amir Syed Zeeshan Akhtar said timely planning is essential to reduce the impact of natural disasters. He was addressing the concluding ceremony of Alkhidmat Tent Village Sher Shah, where 92 affected families were provided ration packs, charpoys, and hygiene kits.

He said the tent village was not just temporary shelters but a reflection of service and sacrifice, offering food and basic facilities to dozens of affected families.

On the occasion, Jamat-e-Islami Multan Amir Sohaib Ammar Siddiqui, district deputy Amir Khawaja Sagheer Ahmed, Alkhidmat Foundation Multan president Syed Abdul Qadir Shah, zonal Amir Chaudhry Muhammad Amin, and other office bearers were also present.

Sohaib Ammar Siddiqui said Jamat-e-Islami and Alkhidmat Foundation have always prioritized public service during testing times. He added that Sher Shah Tent Village was a shining example of collective cooperation and humanitarian spirit.

Syed Zeeshan Akhtar reaffirmed Jamaat-e-Islami’s commitment to stand with people in every hardship and continue efforts for their rehabilitation and stability.

