JI organized Tahaffuz-e-Pakistan Bike rally

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) In response to India’s cowardly actions and Pakistan Army’s befitting reply, Jamaat-e-Islami Nawabshah organized a “Tahaffuz-e-Pakistan Bike Rally” from Naya Pul to Allah Wala Chowk, highlighting the current defense situation of the country.

The rally was led by Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami District Benazirabad, Tariq Javed.

A large number of enthusiastic citizens from Nawabshah participated the event. Rally participants were raising powerful slogans to express their unwavering support and love for the Pakistan Army.

Various trader associations, political parties, religious groups, and social organizations of the city also took part in the rally, showing a united front in defense of the nation.

