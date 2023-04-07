Close
JI Organizes Protest Against Israeli Aggression On Palestinians

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 09:31 PM

JI organizes protest against Israeli aggression on Palestinians

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan here on Friday organized a protest demonstration against the desecration of the First Qibla of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Israeli aggression on the Palestinians.

Led by Deputy Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maulana Hidayatullah, Naib Amir Jamaat-e-Islami District Peshawar Hamdullah Jan Badhani and others, the protesters carried banners and flags and chanted slogans in favor of Palestinian Muslims and against Israeli atrocities.

Addressing on the occasion, Maulana Hidayatullah criticized the international powers and the United Nations for keeping a double standard and remaining silent on the issues of Muslims.

He urged the Muslim rulers to follow the path of Jihad and support the oppressed Palestinian people.

The protest was also participated by a large number of women who were injured in recent Israeli attacks on Palestine. The Jamaat-e-Islami vowed to continue its support for the Palestinians and also expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

