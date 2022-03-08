UrduPoint.com

JI Organizes "Women's Protection Walk"

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 10:29 PM

JI organizes "Women's Protection Walk"

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Lahore constituency on Tuesday organized a rally "Women's Protection Walk" from Nasir Bagh to Kachehri Chowk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Lahore constituency on Tuesday organized a rally "Women's Protection Walk" from Nasir Bagh to Kachehri Chowk.

The rally was led by JI Women's Constituency Deputy Nazima of Jamaat-e-Islami Humaira Tariq, Nazima of Central Punjab Rabia Tariq, JI Pakistan Secretary General Ameer-ul-Azeem, JI Lahore Ameer Mian Zikrullah Mujahid, and a large number of women and children were present on the occasion.

During the walk, women carried play cards demanding protection and rights of housewives and working women.

Speaking on the occasion, JI Lahore Ameer Mian Zikrullah Mujahid said that islam is the greatest advocate and protector of women's rights.

He said that Islam's family system is one of the best in the world, with good training for children and protection of women's rights.

He said that the real right of a woman is to be provided with education, health, protection and all her social rights, adding that women should be provided with legal and social rights such as inheritance rights, guardianship rights, rights of marriage and khula and consent to marriage granted by Islam.

Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi said that Islam is the guarantor of protection and rights of women.

Nazim-e-Ala Darul Uloom Jamia Naeemia Lahore Dr Ragheb Hussain Naeemi also spoke on the occasion.

