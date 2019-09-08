UrduPoint.com
JI Pays Tributes To Martyrs Of Pak Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 01:40 PM

JI pays tributes to martyrs of Pak army

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Bahawlapur chief paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Pak Army who were martyred in the line of duty.

According to a press release issued here, JI Bahawalpur chief, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar said that Pak Army had history of sacrifices to make the defense of the country strong.

He said that JI paid rich tributes to army's martyrs who were martyred in the line of duty.

He said that every person of Pakistani nation stoodby Pak Army to fight for the cause of Kashmir. "Kashmir is integral part of Pakistan," he said. He strongly condemned brutal act of Indian security forces which they committed against innocent Kashmirs in Indian occupied Kashmir.

