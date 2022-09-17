PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Central Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq on Saturday rejected the demand of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan for early elections and reiterated to avoid politics of agitation.

Addressing a press conference in District Secretariat of JI at Blambat, Dir Lower, Sirajul Haq said that all the heads of political parties should focus on rehabilitation of 50 million flood victims as they were suffering massive challenges.

He said that the leaderships of two main political parties were leveling allegations on each other.

He said that the leaderships of both the parties should prioritize assisting helpless flood affectees.

Sirajul Haq lauded the efforts taken by the welfare body of JI 'Alkhidmat Foundation' and said that its workers were working with dedication and taking active part in relief activities. He said that tents and food were being provided to needy flood victims at their areas by the Alkhidmat Foundation.

District Ameer Aizazul Mulk Afkari, Tehsil Blambat Ameer Imranud Din and President Alkhidmat Foundation Hafeezullah were also present on the occasion.