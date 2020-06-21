UrduPoint.com
JI Seeks Increasing Number Of State-run Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 01:50 PM

JI seeks increasing number of state-run hospitals

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Naib Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar has demanded of the government to increase number of state-run hospitals in the country.

According to a press release issued here, he said people were forced to face hardships and difficulties regarding health facilities.

"The government should immediately take steps to increase number of hospitals by constructing new health facility centers," he said.

He urged the government to allocate special funds in the budget for establishment of medical cities in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and others cities. He emphasized the need to promote and encourage industrialization to resolve issue of unemployment.

He said new posts should be announced in government departments to provide jobs.

