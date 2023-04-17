JI seeks uniform election across country: Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq said on Sunday that the ultimate objective of the dialogue was to conduct a uniform election with results accepted by all parties.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that JI aimed to reduce bitterness and create a favourable environment for dialogue, as the JI chief believed that it's crucial to establish the rules of the game.

Answering the question about the date of the election, he said, they have made just initial contacts for dialogue while neither the government nor PTI set any conditions in that regard, he added.

On the question of the way forward and agenda of the All Parties Conference (APC), he said that right now, they were trying to reduce polarization and after that, the rest of the issues would be discussed.