UrduPoint.com

JI Seeks Uniform Election Across Country: Sirajul Haq

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2023 | 12:00 AM

JI seeks uniform election across country: Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq said on Sunday that the ultimate objective of the dialogue was to conduct a uniform election with results accepted by all parties.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that JI aimed to reduce bitterness and create a favourable environment for dialogue, as the JI chief believed that it's crucial to establish the rules of the game.

Answering the question about the date of the election, he said, they have made just initial contacts for dialogue while neither the government nor PTI set any conditions in that regard, he added.

On the question of the way forward and agenda of the All Parties Conference (APC), he said that right now, they were trying to reduce polarization and after that, the rest of the issues would be discussed.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf APC Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future ..

SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future in sport

3 minutes ago
 Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted f ..

Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted for participation in SAVW

2 hours ago
 Climate Ambassadors host the first batch of UAE’ ..

Climate Ambassadors host the first batch of UAE’s university students

2 hours ago
 $17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab coun ..

$17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab countries in 2022: UAE Internation ..

5 hours ago
 Minister of Education discusses role of education ..

Minister of Education discusses role of education in achieving sustainable devel ..

7 hours ago
 Dubai Police links ballistic identification networ ..

Dubai Police links ballistic identification network with Interpol database

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.