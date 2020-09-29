JI serves nation during peak of COVID-19: Siraj ul Haq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Siraj ul Haq Tuesday said that his party always served the countrymen during any need of hour and it practically served the masses during peak of COVID-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Siraj ul Haq Tuesday said that his party always served the countrymen during any need of hour and it practically served the masses during peak of COVID-19.

Talking to media accompanied by local leadership of Jamat-e-Islami here, he claimed that JI was the only revolutionary political party which could serve masses as per wishes of the people.

He said if people wanted to secure their rights, then, they should support Jamat-e-Islami. The JI Ameer said his party was struggling for making the country as real Islamic welfare state.