UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JI Serves Nation During Peak Of COVID-19: Siraj Ul Haq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:12 PM

JI serves nation during peak of COVID-19: Siraj ul Haq

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Siraj ul Haq Tuesday said that his party always served the countrymen during any need of hour and it practically served the masses during peak of COVID-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Siraj ul Haq Tuesday said that his party always served the countrymen during any need of hour and it practically served the masses during peak of COVID-19.

Talking to media accompanied by local leadership of Jamat-e-Islami here, he claimed that JI was the only revolutionary political party which could serve masses as per wishes of the people.

He said if people wanted to secure their rights, then, they should support Jamat-e-Islami. The JI Ameer said his party was struggling for making the country as real Islamic welfare state.

Related Topics

Media

Recent Stories

Man kills wife over domestic dispute

2 minutes ago

Cases registered on women's complaints be immediat ..

2 minutes ago

Kuwait's emir, Sheikh Sabah, dies at age 91: palac ..

2 minutes ago

Committee annoyed over delay in payment of land ac ..

3 minutes ago

G20 Debt Initiative Does Not Address Magnitude of ..

5 minutes ago

BoG approves restructuring of NUML

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.