JI Sets Up Rescue Centre In Murree
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :A rescue center has been set up in Murree for providing relief to tourists, on the directions of Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq.
According to a JI spokesman, meals, heaters and accommodation has been arranged in Dukhtran-e- islam academy Murree building.
Volunteers of Jamaat-e-Islami, Al-Khidmat Foundation are taking full part in relief activities, the spokesman added.