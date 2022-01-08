UrduPoint.com

JI Sets Up Rescue Centre In Murree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 07:40 PM

A rescue center has been set up in Murree for providing relief to tourists, on the directions of Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq.

According to a JI spokesman, meals, heaters and accommodation has been arranged in Dukhtran-e- islam academy Murree building.

Volunteers of Jamaat-e-Islami, Al-Khidmat Foundation are taking full part in relief activities, the spokesman added.

