JI sets up rescue centre in Murree

(@FahadShabbir)

A rescue center has been set up in Murree for providing relief to tourists, on the directions of Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :A rescue center has been set up in Murree for providing relief to tourists, on the directions of Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq.

According to a JI spokesman, meals, heaters and accommodation has been arranged in Dukhtran-e- islam academy Murree building.

Volunteers of Jamaat-e-Islami, Al-Khidmat Foundation are taking full part in relief activities, the spokesman added.