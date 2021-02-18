JI south Punjab welcomes 25 pc pay raise

Ameer Jamat Islami South Punjab Rao Muhammad Zafar on Thursday welcomed the 25 per cent pay raise announcement of the federal government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Ameer Jamat Islami South Punjab Rao Muhammad Zafar on Thursday welcomed the 25 per cent pay raise announcement of the Federal government.

In a statement, Rao said that the price hike affected all segments of society and added that problems of the pensioners must not be overlooked.

He said that pensioners are old age people, most of them suffering from different ailments, and a large part of their pension is consumed by medicine.

In a meeting with a delegation of pensioners, Rao Zafar heard their plight and promised to raise voice in their support.

He urged the government to announce Ad-hoc relief for pensioners and also demanded raise in salaries and pensions of private sector employees.