UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JI Stage Rally Against IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 09:54 PM

JI stage rally against IIOJK

The Jamaat-e-Islami Youth wing Lahore chapter organized a " Youm-e-Istehsal rally" at Moon market,Gulshan Ravi here on Wednesday to express solidarity with the Muslims of Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Jamaat-e-Islami Youth wing Lahore chapter organized a " Youm-e-Istehsal rally" at Moon market,Gulshan Ravi here on Wednesday to express solidarity with the Muslims of Kashmir.

According to source,the activists of JI released songs for Kashmir and made human chain to highlight human rights violations by the Indian Military Seige.

The participants raised slogans against Indian prime minister Narendra Modi for illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir and in favour of the citizens of the valley.

Ameer e Jamaat e Islami Lahore chapter Zikrullah Mujahid and JI Youth Wing Pakistan secretary general Shahid Naveed Malik participated in the rally.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Prime Minister Narendra Modi Jammu Gulshan Market Muslim

Recent Stories

Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Gala ..

43 minutes ago

Samsung Note 20 has all-day intelligent battery

1 hour ago

Samsung introduces Galaxy Z Fold 2 with bigger scr ..

1 hour ago

Under Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s directives, UAE to ..

1 hour ago

Under Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s directives, UAE d ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo reopens tomorrow with safety in mind

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.