JI stage rally against IIOJK

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Jamaat-e-Islami Youth wing Lahore chapter organized a " Youm-e-Istehsal rally" at Moon market,Gulshan Ravi here on Wednesday to express solidarity with the Muslims of Kashmir.

According to source,the activists of JI released songs for Kashmir and made human chain to highlight human rights violations by the Indian Military Seige.

The participants raised slogans against Indian prime minister Narendra Modi for illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir and in favour of the citizens of the valley.

Ameer e Jamaat e Islami Lahore chapter Zikrullah Mujahid and JI Youth Wing Pakistan secretary general Shahid Naveed Malik participated in the rally.