JI Stages Demo Against Indian Atrocities In Held Kashmir

Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:10 PM

Jamat-e-Islami Multan staged a demonstration against Indian forces atrocities on innocent people of Held Kashmir on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Jamat-e-Islami Multan staged a demonstration against Indian forces atrocities on innocent people of Held Kashmir on Tuesday.

While addressing the demonstration at local press club, Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Dr Safdar Hashmi said the whole nation was concerned over grave situation in Held Kashmir and demanded that the long standing burning issue of IoK should be resolved according to the resolution of United Nation.

A number of people who attended the protest strongly condemned the inhuman behaviour of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris.

