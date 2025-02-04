JI stages Kashmir solidarity rallies

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan organized two rallies to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Under the auspices of JI Bahawalpur chapter, JI Youth Wing took out a motorcycle rally from its Bahawalpur office which marched on city roads. The motorcycle rally was led by District President of JI Youth Wing Bahawalpur, Mr. Jawad.

The JI Women Wing also took out a rally from JI Bahawalpur office and after marching on city roads it culminated at Fareed Gate, the commercial hub of the city. Addressing the rally, Jawad said that Indian forces had subjected innocent people of Kashmir to violence. He said that people of Pakistan stood by their brothers and sisters living in Kashmir. He demanded the international community and the United Nations to play their due role in pressurizing the Indian government to withdraw its forces from IIOJ&K.