JI Stages Kashmir Solidarity Rallies
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan organized two rallies to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.
Under the auspices of JI Bahawalpur chapter, JI Youth Wing took out a motorcycle rally from its Bahawalpur office which marched on city roads. The motorcycle rally was led by District President of JI Youth Wing Bahawalpur, Mr. Jawad.
The JI Women Wing also took out a rally from JI Bahawalpur office and after marching on city roads it culminated at Fareed Gate, the commercial hub of the city. Addressing the rally, Jawad said that Indian forces had subjected innocent people of Kashmir to violence. He said that people of Pakistan stood by their brothers and sisters living in Kashmir. He demanded the international community and the United Nations to play their due role in pressurizing the Indian government to withdraw its forces from IIOJ&K.
Recent Stories
RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event for small businesses
UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Ministers of Youth, Sports in Ba ..
Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth
MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital transformation
AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains s ..
Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai
Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO
International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..
TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’
UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JI to observe Kashmir Solidarity day across the province6 minutes ago
-
Polio drive reviewed6 minutes ago
-
One more accused held in Jatli girl’s poisoning cases6 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity day observed in Nawabshah6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police continues Crack Down on Social Evils, Arrest 8 Suspects6 minutes ago
-
IUCN Pakistan, Climate Hub Forum partner for climate resilience6 minutes ago
-
Two members of peace committee killed by militants in Khyber6 minutes ago
-
National conference stresses urgent reforms for sustainable cotton growth6 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide6 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign continues in ICT on Second Day6 minutes ago
-
JI stages Kashmir solidarity rallies6 minutes ago
-
PHA sets up APCA unit16 minutes ago