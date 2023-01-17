JI stages protest against delay in LG election results declaration

The workers of Jamat-e-Islami Hyderabad on Tuesday staged a protest rally against the delay in releasing the results of local body elections in Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The workers of Jamat-e-Islami Hyderabad on Tuesday staged a protest rally against the delay in releasing the results of local body elections in Karachi.

On the call of Jamaat-e-Islami's central Amir Sirajul Haque, JI workers recorded a protest outside Hyderabad Press Club and alleged irregularities in vote counting process of Local Body elections in Karachi.

District Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Aqeel Ahmed Khan warned that no one will be allowed to steal the people's mandate in local body elections.

The people of Karachi have expressed complete trust in Hafiz Naeemur Rehman in recent local body elections, he added.

He said that Hafiz Naeemur Rehman will be the Mayor of Karachi. The rally was addressed by Hafiz Tahir Majeed, Waheed Qureshi and other leaders.