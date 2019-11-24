UrduPoint.com
JI Stages Protest Against Norway Over Desecration Of Holy Quran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 08:10 PM

TIMERGARA, Dec 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Lower Dir chapter on Sunday staged protest demonstration against desecration bid of the Holy Quran by a group of people at Norway.

Hundreds of JI activists and people from all walks of life were present on this occasion.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Norwegian government.

Speaking on the occasion, JI Lower Dir amir and former member provincial assembly (MPA) Aizazul Mulk Afkari said the blasphemous incidents frequently occurred at western countries to the anger of Muslims around the world which needed a strong legislation for punishment to these religious fanatics. The international community must intervene to stop the frequent happening of such blasphemous incidents, he added.

